Colombia's Santos may have received Odebrecht contributions

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) " Last year's Nobel Peace Prize winner is being embroiled in a widening corruption scandal rocking politicians across Latin America.
Colombia's chief prosecutor Nestor Martinez said Tuesday that President Juan Manuel Santos' 2014 re-election campaign may have received a $1 million contribution from Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht.
Martinez didn't say what evidence exists to back up the claim or whether the alleged donations even constituted a crime. He said the donations were allegedly channeled through a lobbyist working on behalf of Odebrecht and who has been jailed as part of the investigation into the firm's activities in Colombia.
Odebrecht has admitted to paying some $800 million to officials to win business in 12 nations.
Santos has yet to comment but his former campaign manager calls the accusations unfounded and libelous.
