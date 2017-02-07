11:40am Wed 8 February
The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending February 5, 2017 (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher ):

iBooks US Bestseller List - Paid Books

1. The Girl Before by J.P. Delaney - 9780425285053 - (Random House Publishing Group)

2. Never Never by Candice Fox & James Patterson - 9780316434720 - (Little, Brown and Company)

3. Fifty Shades Darker by E L James - 9781612130590 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

4. Right Behind You by Lisa Gardner - 9780698411432 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. Just Friends by Billy Taylor - 9781530511518 - (Billy Taylor)

6. 1984 by George Orwell - 9780547249643 - (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

7. The Whistler by John Grisham - 9780385541206 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

8. Hillbilly Elegy by J. D. Vance - 9780062300560 - (Harper)

9. The Hypnotist's Love Story by Liane Moriarty - 9781101584989 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. Fifty Shades of Grey by E L James - 9781612130293 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

