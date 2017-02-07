How major US stock market indexes fared on Tuesday

The major U.S. stock indexes eked out small gains Tuesday, pushing the Nasdaq composite index to another record-high close. Investors were focused on the latest company earnings. Consumer goods makers and technology companies rose, while energy companies fell along with the price of oil.

On Tuesday:

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 37.87 points, or 0.2 percent, to 20,090.29.

The S&P 500 index added 0.52 points, or 0.02 percent, to 2,293.08.

The Nasdaq composite gained 10.67 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,674.22.

The Russell 2000 index gave up 5.60 points, or 0.4 percent, to 1,361.06.

For the week:

The Dow is up 18.83 points, or 0.1 percent.

The S&P 500 is down 4.34 points, or 0.2 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 7.45 points, or 0.1 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 16.78 points, or 1.2 percent.

For the year:

The Dow is up 327.69 points, or 1.7 percent.

The S&P 500 is up 54.25 points, or 2.4 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 291.10 points, or 5.4 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 3.93 points, or 0.3 percent.