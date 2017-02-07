Centene and Emerson Electric rise while Michael Kors drops

NEW YORK (AP) " Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:

Michael Kors Holdings Ltd., down $4.46 to $36.82

The luxury handbag retailer's sales in Europe and the Americas weakened and it cut its forecasts for the year.

YRC Worldwide Inc., down $1.83 to $13.19

The trucking company said an important revenue measurement suffered in its latest quarter.

Centene Corp., up $3.37 to $67

The health insurer reported a much larger profit and better revenue than analysts expected.

Emerson Electric Co., up $2.68 to $62.54

The maker of process controls systems, valves and analytical instruments raised its forecasts after a strong first quarter.

General Motors Co., down $1.73 to $35.10

The auto maker retreated from its recent highs as investors worried about its operating profits and outlook.

S&P Global Inc., up $2.96 to $125.84

The ratings and analytics company had a strong fourth quarter and investors were pleased with its financial projections.

Church & Dwight Co., up $1.82 to $47.27

The maker of household and personal products reported solid quarterly results that helped consumer goods makers trade higher.

Sabre Corp., down $2.60 to $22.21

The travel technology company gave weak forecasts for 2017 as it invests more money back into its business.