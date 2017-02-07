Centene and Emerson Electric rise while Michael Kors drops

NEW YORK (AP) " Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:
Michael Kors Holdings Ltd., down $4.46 to $36.82
The luxury handbag retailer's sales in Europe and the Americas weakened and it cut its forecasts for the year.
YRC Worldwide Inc., down $1.83 to $13.19
The trucking company said an important revenue measurement suffered in its latest quarter.
Centene Corp., up $3.37 to $67
The health insurer reported a much larger profit and better revenue than analysts expected.
Emerson Electric Co., up $2.68 to $62.54
The maker of process controls systems, valves and analytical instruments raised its forecasts after a strong first quarter.
General Motors Co., down $1.73 to $35.10
The auto maker retreated from its recent highs as investors worried about its operating profits and outlook.
S&P Global Inc., up $2.96 to $125.84
The ratings and analytics company had a strong fourth quarter and investors were pleased with its financial projections.
Church & Dwight Co., up $1.82 to $47.27
The maker of household and personal products reported solid quarterly results that helped consumer goods makers trade higher.
Sabre Corp., down $2.60 to $22.21
The travel technology company gave weak forecasts for 2017 as it invests more money back into its business.
