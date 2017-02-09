SkyCity NZ gains not matched by Australia

SkyCity Entertainment Group's New Zealand performance improved but its Australian operations did not show the same gains, according to its financial result just out.

SkyCity made $83.7 million normalised net profit in the half-year to December 31, 2016, down 2 per cent on the December 2016 half year.

The biggest NZX listed business to release its result this earning's season made $533.1m revenue in the latest half-year, down 5.8 per cent on the previous corresponding period.

"Key drivers of the result were solid growth in combined NZ properties with Auckland improving significantly in 2Q17, offset by reduced IB [international business] turnover, challenging trading conditions in Darwin and a weaker Australian dollar," SkyCity said.

"Stable gaming machines performance at Adelaide Casino and an increased market share, offset by lower table games hold an a reduced F&B [food and beverage] contribution," SkyCity said of its Australian performance.

"Darwin continues to be adversely impacted by challenging trading conditions and increased competition from pubs and clubs," the business said.

