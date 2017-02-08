Company accused of scamming 9/11, NFL concussion victims

NEW YORK (AP) " New York and federal authorities have filed a lawsuit against a New Jersey-based company that they say scammed sick 9/11 responders and NFL players who are receiving payouts for concussion-related injuries.

In their lawsuit, the New York Attorney General and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau allege RD Legal Funding and its founder Roni Dersovitz lured 9/11 responders who are struggling with cancer and respiratory illness as well as former NFL players with brain injuries into costly advances on their settlements.

The company allegedly charging interest rates as high as 250 percent and high fees on the advances. RD Legal allegedly collected millions of dollars in interest and fees for these advances.

A lawyer for Dersovitz had no immediate comment.