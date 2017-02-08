US stock indexes veer higher in early trading; oil slides

Industrial and technology companies led U.S. stocks modestly higher in early trading Tuesday as indexes bounced back from small losses the day before. Energy stocks lagged the most as the price of crude oil headed lower. Investors were sizing up earnings reports from General Motors, Michael Kors and other big companies.

KEEPING SCORE: The Dow Jones industrial average rose 81 points, or 0.4 percent, to 20,134 as of 10:09 a.m. Eastern Time. The Standard & Poor's 500 index gained 5 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,298. The Nasdaq composite index added 18 points, or 0.3 percent, to 5,682. The Dow and Nasdaq were trading above their latest all-time highs.

NOT A SHOCK: Emerson Electric surged 5.6 percent after posting better-than-expected fiscal first-quarter earnings and sales. The company, which makes process controls systems, valves and analytical instruments, also raised its estimates for the rest of the year. The stock rose $3.33 to $63.19.

HEALTHY QUARTER: Centene climbed 6.9 percent after the health insurer's latest quarterly snapshot exceeded Wall Street's estimates. The stock added $4.42 to $68.05.

UNFASHIONABLE RESULTS: Michael Kors slumped 14.2 percent after the luxury retailer reported lower fiscal third-quarter earnings and sales.

The company also gave weak guidance for the current quarter and cut its estimates for the year. The stock slid $5.86 to $35.42.

DRIVE MY CAR: General Motors fell 4.5 percent after the automaker said its earnings declined in the fourth quarter as costs increased. The stock gave up $1.66 to $35.17.

ROUGH RIDE: YRC Worldwide was down 8.5 percent after the trucking company reported a weak revenue measure. The stock slid $1.27 to $13.75.

MARKETS OVERSEAS: In Europe, Germany's DAX index was up 0.7 percent, while France's CAC 40 was 0.1 percent lower. The FTSE 100 index of leading British shares was up 0.7 percent. Stock indexes in Asia were mixed. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index lost 0.4 percent, while Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 rose 0.1 percent. Seoul's Kospi slid 0.1 percent, while India's Sensex shed 0.6 percent.

TREASURY YIELDS: Bond prices fell. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 2.42 percent from 2.41 percent late Monday.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude was down 78 cents, or 1.5 percent, at $52.23 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, which is used to price international oils, was off 73 cents, or 1.3 percent, at $54.99 in London.

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 112.27 yen from 111.83 on Monday. The euro fell to $1.0680 from $1.0748.