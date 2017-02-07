79-year-old doctor on trial in $200M health fraud scheme

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) " More than 40 people have already pleaded guilty in a $200 million health care fraud scheme run by a New Jersey blood testing lab.
This week, the government's evidence will be tested for the first time by a 79-year-old family doctor who hopes to convince a jury of his innocence.
Bernard Greenspan is charged with crimes including violating federal anti-kickback laws. Opening statements are scheduled for Tuesday.
Greenspan was arrested for his connection with Parsippany-based Biodiagnostic Laboratory Services.
The now-defunct company's owners have pleaded guilty to bribing dozens of doctors in exchange for patient referrals.
Prosecutors say Greenspan was bribed with disguised lease payments, cash for holiday parties and a job for an alleged mistress.
Greenspan's attorney says his client's dealings with the lab were legitimate business transactions.
