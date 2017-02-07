Qatar boss fires shots at Air New Zealand over cancelled deal

Qatar Airways chief executive Akbar al Baker has blasted Air New Zealand for ending an airline agreement which he says could harm travel to and from this country.

Al Baker, on his first visit to this country to mark Qatar's inaugural service, said Air New Zealand had recently pulled out of the commercial partnership which makes it easier for airlines to put passengers on each others' planes by offering discount rates.

And in a sign of bad blood between the carriers Al Baker said he was disappointed Air New Zealand chief executive Christopher Luxon declined an invitation to Qatar's gala function tonight to mark the start of flights.

Al Baker, one of the airline industry's most outspoken executives, said Qatar created interest in the aviation industry because it caused nervousness in the markets where it started up.

"The proof of this is unfortunately your national carrier has cancelled the SPA (special pro-rate agreement) we have in their domestic network," he told a media briefing in Auckland today.

"As we promote New Zealand to the outside world the national carrier would want to be part of this but unfortunately, being pressured from their bigger alliance partners have withdrawn the SPA which means we can't really connect the people of New Zealand to the large international network that we so wanted."

Air New Zealand is part of the Star Alliance, which includes airlines such as Singapore Air, United and Lufthansa.

But Air New Zealand has fired back saying it had a very limited agreement with Qatar for three years since 2013 which covered flights between Auckland and Wellington and Auckland and Christchurch only.

Continued below.

Related Content Kimbra to headline Qatar Airways' gala dinner for record Auckland flight Qatar Airways commits to NZ after longest flight in the world lands ahead of schedule Breakthrough could cure jet lag forever

"The agreement was withdrawn last year," a spokeswoman said.

"Air New Zealand has a number of commercial arrangements with partner airlines and is under no obligation to offer preferred rates to competitors."

Al Baker has headed Qatar for the past 20 years.

He told the briefing his airline would continue to expand in this country "regardless of what people do to undermine us".

Qatar is a member of the One world airline alliance and he said any pressure by the Star Alliance was hypocritical because airlines often formed partnerships outside their groupings and described the Air New Zealand move as "strange".

Later he told the Herald that the New Zealand government, which owns a majority stake in Air New Zealand, should act.

"I don't think the New Zealand government should stand and watch this - they should put pressure on their national carrier - they should not do anything that hurts the interests of New Zealand.''

Auckland Airport estimates the daily Qatar Airways service will be worth close to $200 million a year to the economy.

Al Baker said Qatar would try and mitigate the impact of the breakdown in the deal by forming a stronger relationship with Jetstar.

"As a strategy for Qatar Airways - regardless of which alliance the national carrier belongs to - we always try to make a relationship. There was no need for Air New Zealand to do what it did," he told the Herald

"Not only that, but we invited the CEO of Air New Zealand to our function and he declined."

Yesterday Qatar started its daily service from Doha to Auckland - the longest commercial flight in the world.

- NZ Herald