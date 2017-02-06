10:42am Tue 7 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Newell Brands and LabCorp skid while Hasbro soars

NEW YORK (AP) " Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:

Hasbro Inc., up $11.68 to $94.31

The toy company reported strong fourth-quarter results and raised its dividend.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, down $7.83 to $129.86

Reuters reported that the medical lab operator is in talks to buy contract research company Pharmaceutical Product Development.

Newell Brands Inc., down $2.66 to $44.23

The consumer products conglomerate reported weak fourth-quarter sales and issued a revenue forecast that was lower than analysts were expecting.

Spectra Energy Corp., down 83 cents to $42.06

Energy companies slumped on Monday and took some of the largest losses on the market.

Sysco Corp., down $1.34 to $51.20

The food distributor's second-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street projections.

Tiffany & Co., down $1.98 to $78.49

The jewelry retailer's CEO stepped down and the company said its board is disappointed with its financial performance.

comScore Inc., down $9.22 to $23.22

The online research firm said it won't meet a Nasdaq deadline for submitting financial results because it is still reviewing several years of business.

United Technologies Corp., up $1.03 to $110.68

Industrial companies, which have been one of the best-performing parts of the market in the last few months, traded higher on Monday.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 07 Feb 2017 11:30:23 Processing Time: 19ms