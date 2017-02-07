French on mission to woo bankers from UK after Brexit

LONDON (AP) " A team of French officials is in London trying to make Paris the European Union's financial hub once Britain leaves the EU.

Officials including Deputy Paris Mayor Jean-Louis Missika and Valerie Pecresse, head of the wider Ile-de-France region, met Monday with representatives of firms based in the City, London's financial district.

Many banks and other City firms are considering moving jobs from London once the U.K. leaves the 28-nation bloc and its single market in goods and services.

Frankfurt is also trying to woo companies away from Britain, but Pecresse says Paris has the advantage in culture and lifestyle. She asked reporters: "When was the last time you took your partner off for a weekend in Frankfurt?"

Britain plans to trigger two years of EU exit talks by March 31.