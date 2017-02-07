2:22am Tue 7 February
Hasbro beats Street 4Q forecasts

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) " Hasbro Inc. reported fourth-quarter earnings of $192.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pawtucket, Rhode Island-based company said it had net income of $1.52. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to $1.64 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.28 per share.

The toy maker posted revenue of $1.63 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $551.4 million, or $4.34 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.02 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HAS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HAS

