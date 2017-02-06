9:55pm Mon 6 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Toyota reports lower quarterly profit on lower sales, yen

TOKYO (AP) " Toyota, which recently relinquished the crown of world's biggest automaker to German rival Volkswagen, is reporting a 23 percent decline in October-December profit from the previous year.

Toyota Motor Corp. said Monday that its fiscal third quarter profit was 486.5 billion yen ($4.3 billion), down from 627.9 billion yen in 2015. A weaker yen eroded 205 billion yen ($1.8 billion) from its quarterly operating profit.

Sales of the maker of the Prius hybrid, Camry sedan and Lexus luxury cars slipped 3.5 percent to 7.1 trillion yen ($63 billion).

Toyota raised its full year profit forecast through March 2017 to 1.7 trillion yen ($15 billion).

That's better than its earlier projection of 1.6 trillion yen ($14 billion) profit, but lower than the 2.3 trillion yen earned in the previous fiscal year.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 06 Feb 2017 22:26:37 Processing Time: 40ms