German billionaire's super yacht in New Zealand

Vibrant Curiosity, the 85m super yacht owned by German entrepreneur Reinhold Wurth, has been spotted in Auckland waters this weekend.

The vessel, which has a maximum speed of 18.5 knots, attracted attention yesterday at the entrance to Bon Accord Harbour at Kawau Island, where a helicopter was perched on the top deck.

A shipping tracking site shows the vessel is now at Port Fitzroy, Great Barrier Island after cruising there via Waiheke Island.

The Super Yacht Times reported Vibrant Curiosity was first spotted in Auckland waters at the end of last month.

Reported to cost $111 million, the luxury vessel sleeps 14 guests in seven cabins while boasting space for 26 crew members.

The master room features its own office and a private exterior deck complete with a spa.

There's a swimming pool and beach chairs on the main deck and a lift operates in the interior.

Built in 2009, the yacht gets its name from Wurth company's motto in the 2006/2007 business year.

Reinhold Wurth is the 141st wealthiest person in the World according to Forbes, with a net worth of US$11 billion. He entered his father's whole screw business, Wurth Company, at age 14.

After the death of his father, Wurth steered the company towards manufacturing automobile parts and has served as provider to Forumla One, Nascar, V8 Supercars, and DTM competitors.

- NZ Herald