Morgan Stanley and Visa climb while Amazon slides

NEW YORK (AP) " Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:

Morgan Stanley, up $2.30 to $44.43

Financial companies jumped after President Donald Trump moved to reduce regulations on the industry.

GoPro Inc., down $1.39 to $9.58

The action camera maker's fourth-quarter sales fell short of expectations. The company also forecast a weak first quarter.

Amazon.com Inc., down $29.75 to $810.20

The online retail giant slipped on concerns about its quarterly sales and forecasts.

Amgen Inc., up $7.95 to $167.53

The biotech drugmaker had a strong fourth quarter and reported good results from a study of its cholesterol drug Repatha.

Macy's Inc., down $1.97 to $32.69

The Wall Street Journal reported that Saks owner Hudson's Bay is in talks to potentially buy Macy's.

Deckers Outdoor Inc., down $8.92 to $46.62

The maker of Ugg footwear announced weak quarterly profit and sales and its guidance fell far short of expectations.

Visa Inc., up $3.78 to $86.08

The payment processing company said shoppers stepped up their use of debit and credit cards.

Hanesbrands Inc., down $3.73 to $18.98

The underwear, t-shirt and sock maker announced surprisingly weak holiday sales.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

