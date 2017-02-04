The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store

iTunes' Official Music Charts for the week ending February 2, 2017:

Top Songs

1. I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker), ZAYN & Taylor Swift

2. Shape of You, Ed Sheeran

3. Body Like a Back Road, Sam Hunt

4. Bad and Boujee (feat. Lil Uzi Vert), Migos

5. Bad Things, Machine Gun Kelly & Camila Cabello

6. Paris, The Chainsmokers

7. Play That Song, Train

8. 24K Magic, Bruno Mars

9. All Time Low, Jon Bellion

10. Down, Marian Hill

Top Albums

1. Culture, Migos

2. The Devil Don't Sleep , Brantley Gilbert

3. SweetSexySavage, Kehlani

4. La La Land (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Various Artists

5. After All These Years, Brian Johnson & Jenn Johnson

6. Now That's What I Call Music, Vol. 61, Various Artists

7. Trolls (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Various Artists

8. Three Stripes, Bell Biv DeVoe

9. Hamilton, Original Broadway Cast of Hamilton

10. Cleopatra, The Lumineers

