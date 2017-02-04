Mexican bakery magnate Lorenzo Servitje dies at 98

MEXICO CITY (AP) " Mexican bakery magnate Lorenzo Servitje has died at the age of 98 after building his Grupo Bimbo into an international snack and baked-goods empire.

The head of Mexico's Business Coordinating Council said Friday that Servitje had died, but did not state a cause of death.

Juan Pablo Castanon called his death "a great loss for Mexico."

Servitje was born in Mexico on Nov. 20, 1918, the son of a Spanish immigrant who started a bakery.

Servitje started Grupo Bimbo in 1945 with other partners. The company now operates in 22 countries, with 100 brands and over $10.7 billion in sales in 2015.

Starting with bread, the company branched into snacks, tortillas and other bakery products. The company is known for its mascot, a small white bear.