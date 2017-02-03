Tigerair unable to meet Indonesia rules, ends Bali flights

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) " Australia's Tigerair said it is permanently ending all flights to the popular resort island of Bali after Indonesian authorities required "an alternative regulatory solution" for its operations.

Hundreds of passengers were stranded in early January when Tigerair suddenly canceled its Bali flights, citing what it called new administrative requirements from Indonesia. No other airline was affected.

The budget airline, which is majority-owned by Virgin Australia, said Friday it would take six months to meet the Indonesian requirements and they would compromise its ability to provide low-cost airfares.

It said customers in Australia would be given full refunds and any travelers in Bali who had booked travel on the airline would be given accommodation and booked on Virgin Australia flights.