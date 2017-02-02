Coca-Cola launching new design

Coca-Cola is launching a new design system across its product range in Australia and New Zealand.

In what the global giant is calling the single biggest change to its family of products in its 130-year history, Coca-Cola South Pacific will be uniting all its brands under one label.

The brand's head of design James Sommerville hired five international design shops to devise this new one-brand strategy.

"The one-brand strategy allows us to introduce innovations in the future. We recognise that consumers are changing and we wanted to create an identity that allows us to innovate in the beverage space," he told The Australian.

"Our brand has different levels of maturity. We wanted a system that reconnects back to our core equity of red, which allows markets to adapt and adopt this new system according to their needs."

The soft drink brand's range will feature the "rising sun" red disc and a splash of their existing colours - black of Zero, silver for Diet and green for Stevia - while the rest of the logo will be identical across the different flavours.

The Coca-Cola Company chose Australia as the third country after Britain and Mexico to launch the one-brand strategy and New Zealand will follow.

- news.com.au