Schwab, Ralph Lauren fall; Mead Johnson, Entercom gain

NEW YORK (AP) " Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:
Ralph Lauren Corp., down $10.76 to $76.61
Stefan Larsson is stepping down as CEO. Larsson took over from Ralph Lauren less than two years ago in hopes of revitalizing the iconic brand.
Merck & Co., up $2.08 to $64.18
The company's earnings jumped 21 percent in the fourth quarter as its new cancer medicine Keytruda became a blockbuster nearly overnight.
Entercom Communications Corp., up $1.55 to $15.70
CBS is spinning off its radio business and combining it with the radio broadcasting company.
Schwab Corp., down $2.17 to $39.17
The discount brokerage cut its online trading fees. Other online brokerages also fell sharply.
Boston Scientific Corp., up $1.14 to $25.10
The medical device manufacturer reported results that beat analysts' forecasts.
Mead Johnson Nutrition Co., up $14.88 to $84.38
The maker of baby formula is in advanced talks to be purchased by Reckitt Benckiser of the U.K.
Delphi Automotive PLC, up $2.80 to $73.51
The vehicle parts maker reported results that beat analysts' forecasts.
Ryder System Inc., down $6.03 to $71.81
The truck leasing company reported earnings that fell far short of what Wall Street analysts were expecting.
