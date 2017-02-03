9:50am Fri 3 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Coal ash pits: Duke Energy tells neighbors to waive claims

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) " Neighbors living near Duke Energy Corp's coal-ash pits in North Carolina are being told they have to give up the option of suing over any future water problems if they want extra compensation from the utility.

The country's largest electricity company says in letters to about 1,000 homeowners near 13 of its coal-burning power plants that it will require a lawsuit waiver if neighbors want to collect a $5,000 "goodwill" payment and 25 years' worth of water bills for new municipal connections.

The company also is providing compensation for lost home resale values.

Thursday marked three years since liquefied coal ash containing arsenic, lead and other heavy metals spilled from a Duke plant into the Dan River along the Virginia line.

The ash byproduct remains after decades of burning coal for electricity.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 03 Feb 2017 10:42:34 Processing Time: 57ms