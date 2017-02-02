Urban eco-neighbourhood planned for Whangarei

By Imran Ali - Northern Advocate

Keen on sharing a common house, a village green, and a swimming pool while owning your own home?

Whangarei school teacher Shaun Davison and wife Carmel Henry have come up with a plan to develop a 12-house eco-neighbourhood in Regent after buying a four-bedroom house three years ago that came with a two-acre section.

Mr Davison said, over the years, they have explored various options of people living together and came up with a plan after buying a house on Cross St in Regent.

"An advantage we have in Whangarei is a good network of friends. Also, as we're getting towards retirement, we want to be part of a supportive neighbourhood," the Pompallier College teacher said.

The couple will subdivide the two-acre land on their property and put infrastructure in place before offering sections for sale for buyers to build on them.

The land is a mixture of slope and flat areas and Mr Davison said there would be a combination of single and double storey properties to cater for single people, couples, and families.

He organised a public get-together on the future village green on February 1, where the initial landscape design was presented to the attendees for their feedback.

Mr Davison said the feedback would help him and his wife develop their final plan, which would be submitted to Whangarei District Council for approval.

He expects lots to be released for sale and building to start in 2018.

Prices for the lots are yet to be determined and Mr Davison said there would be conditions on when building should start after lots have been purchased.

This month, the couple will discuss their plan with architects, landscape designers, and permaculture experts.

"You need your own privacy but you also need a supportive neighbourhood around you," he said.

He and his wife will sell their four-bedroom home and build on one of the sections.

He has fielded interest from as far away as Christchurch and Auckland and said the urban eco-neighbourhood was advertised solely through word of mouth.

Those interested in knowing more about the project can ring Mr Davison on 09 437 2120 or email shaun.carmel@gmail.com.