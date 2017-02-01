10:32am Thu 2 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Facebook beats Street 4Q forecasts

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) " Facebook Inc. (FB) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $3.56 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Menlo Park, California-based company said it had net income of $1.21. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.41 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 16 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.34 per share.

The social media company posted revenue of $8.81 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.47 billion.

Facebook shares have increased 16 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased almost 2 percent. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $133.23, a rise of 16 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FB

_____

Keywords: Facebook, Earnings Report, Priority Earnings

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 02 Feb 2017 10:32:53 Processing Time: 415ms