Feds say methamphetamine-smoking IRS attorney shipped drugs

MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) " An Internal Revenue Service attorney is facing charges he shipped methamphetamine from his Washington, D.C., apartment to a recipient in suburban New York.

Federal prosecutors say Jack Vitayanon was arrested Wednesday in Washington.

The plot allegedly involved unidentified co-conspirators in Arizona and on Long Island. Prosecutors say they have recordings that they say show Vitayanon smoking methamphetamine and discussing shipments of drugs. They say the alleged scheme lasted from September 2014 until last month.

They say suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, packaging materials and drug ledgers were recovered from his apartment.

Vitayanon will be prosecuted in federal court on Long Island, but his initial court appearance was not announced. It was not immediately clear if he has an attorney representing him.

The IRS says it can't comment on specific personnel matters.