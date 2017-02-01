Telcos' customer service lacking: survey

New Zealand's telecommunication companies are lacking in customer service, with a new survey finding a quarter of consumers had a billing dispute in the past year.

Consumer NZ's telco survey, released today, also found that about a third of consumers who had switched to ultra-fast broadband in the past year had encountered problems.

The most common complaint was installation delays, which was an issue for 23 per cent of those surveyed.

Other problems included incorrect installation and damage to property during installation.

"One out of every four consumers has encountered a billing dispute with their internet company in the past year," Consumer NZ chief executive Sue Chetwin said.

"To make matters worse, ironing out disputes can be incredibly frustrating. Nearly two-thirds of consumers experienced lengthy delays to speak with a customer service rep."

Of the seven internet companies in the survey, Flip rated best for overall satisfaction with 64 per cent of its customers stating they were very satisfied with the service they received.

Slingshot and Orcon were next with 58 per cent and 53 per cent of customers, respectively, very satisfied.

The country's two largest telcos, Spark and Vodafone, trailed the field. Only 43 per cent of Spark customers and 41 per cent of Vodafone customers were very satisfied with their retailer. Both companies also scored comparatively poorly when it came to value for money.

Among mobile companies, Skinny Mobile had the most satisfied customers, with 69 per cent very satisfied with the service they received.

Continued below.

Related Content Your views: Readers' letters Is the 20-hour work week the way of the future? The 'real' story of accidental hero David Lange and how New Zealand became nuclear-free

Skinny's parent company, Spark, had an overall satisfaction rating of 53 per cent.

Vodafone again lagged behind the other major mobile companies with a satisfaction rating of 50 percent. Its customers were more likely than most to strike unexpected charges and inaccurate bills.

NZ's telcos: how they fared

Internet

Flip: 64 per cent overall satisfaction

Slingshot: 58 per cent

Orcon: 53 per cent

Trust Power: 52 per cent

2degrees: 44 per cent

Spark: 43 per cent

Vodafone: 41 per cent

Average: 47 per cent

Mobile

Skinny: 69 per cent overall satisfaction

2 degrees: 59 per cent

Spark: 53 per cent

Vodafone: 50 per cent

Average: 54 per cent

- NZ Herald