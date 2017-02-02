9:03am Thu 2 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Brazil judge orders banking tycoon's assets frozen

SAO PAULO (AP) " A federal judge in Brazil has ruled that more than $300,000 of assets belonging to banking tycoon Joseph Safra be frozen for his alleged involvement in the payment of more than $4 million in bribes.

The federal court press office says Judge Rodrigo Parente Paiva Bentemuller ordered the assets frozen on Tuesday.

Prosecutors filed charges against Safra in April, but a federal court dismissed them. The prosecutors appealed and Bentemuller agreed the investigation should proceed.

Prosecutors allege that Safra knew of a 2014 plan by executives at Banco Safra to pay 15.3 million reals ($4.25 million) in bribes to tax auditors to reduce or annul fines on unpaid taxes.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 02 Feb 2017 09:04:26 Processing Time: 76ms