Ukraine, Russia trade accusations over Black Sea plane

MOSCOW (AP) " The Russian navy is denying Ukraine's claim that one of its aircraft came under fire from a Russian gas rig in the Black Sea.

Ukrainian presidential spokesman Svyatoslav Tsegolko said the aircraft was fired upon Wednesday while flying near two Russian offshore gas rigs. He posted a picture on Facebook showing a hole in the plane but added that the crew was not hurt.

Russia's Black Sea Fleet rejected the claim. It said the Ukrainian plane made two "provocatively" low runs over the Russian rigs, and a security officer fired a flare gun four times to drive it away and prevent a crash. It said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies that the flares posed no danger to the plane.

The incident reflects the high tensions between the ex-Soviet neighbors.