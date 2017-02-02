4:33am Thu 2 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Etihad and Lufthansa deepen budding ties with catering deal

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) " Gulf carrier Etihad Airways and German airline Lufthansa are deepening their budding relationship with a $100 million catering partnership.

The one-time rivals announced the catering deal at a joint press conference on Wednesday in Etihad's hub of Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. They also signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at cooperation on aircraft maintenance.

The partnerships are noteworthy because Etihad owns a 29 percent stake in another German carrier, Air Berlin. Lufthansa's Eurowings and Austrian Airlines units reached a deal in December to lease 38 planes from struggling Air Berlin, starting this month.

Etihad and Lufthansa reached a code-sharing agreement in December.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 02 Feb 2017 04:37:44 Processing Time: 25ms