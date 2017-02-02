3:54am Thu 2 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

US auto sales seen lower in January; GM, Ford post declines

DETROIT (AP) " U.S. auto sales are expected to have fallen in January after ending last year at a record high.

General Motors' sales fell 3.8 percent from last January, while Ford's sales were down 1 percent. Nissan's sales rose 6 percent thanks to strong truck and SUV sales.

Other automakers report sales later Wednesday.

ALG, an automotive forecasting firm, predicts overall sales will be down 1.5 percent from last January to 1.1 million.

January is typically the weakest month of the year for U.S. auto sales, as winter weather and holiday debts keep buyers away from car dealerships. This year, the hangover could be even more acute, since a strong December capped off a record year for the industry. U.S. auto sales totaled 17.55 million last year.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 02 Feb 2017 04:47:33 Processing Time: 35ms