4:32pm Wed 1 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

China manufacturing activity in January close to 2-year high

BEIJING (AP) " A survey shows Chinese manufacturing expanded in January at close to its fastest pace in two years.

The National Bureau of Statistics' purchasing managers index released Wednesday showed manufacturing growth at 51.4 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 indicate an expansion. That was down only slightly from November's two-year high of 51.7.

The survey added to indications Chinese economic growth held steady heading into 2017, supported by government spending and a boom in real estate sales.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 01 Feb 2017 16:32:38 Processing Time: 123ms