11:26am Wed 1 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Under Armour and UPS skid; Thermo Fisher jumps

NEW YORK (AP) " Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:

Under Armour Inc., down $5.87 to $19.22

The athletic apparel maker said higher expenses hurt its results and gave a weak outlook for 2017.

United Parcel Service Inc., down $7.90 to $109.13

The package delivery company forecast an annual profit that was far smaller than analysts expected.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., down $1.09 to $33.43

A court ruled that four patents protecting Teva's multiple sclerosis Copaxone are not valid.

Harley-Davidson Inc., down 88 cents to $57.04

The company's profit and sales disappointed Wall Street, and it expects motorcycle shipments to be flat or down this year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., up $9.10 to $152.39

The scientific instrument and lab supply company reported a bigger profit than experts expected.

AmerisourceBergen Corp., up 5 cents to $23.35

The prescription drug distributor continued a recent rebound after its profit topped Wall Street projections.

GGP Inc., up 88 cents to $24.84

Investors seeking yield bought real estate investment trust shares, and GGP reported solid results.

Intel Corp., down 60 cents to $36.82

Technology companies continued to trade lower Tuesday after losses the day before.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 01 Feb 2017 12:12:59 Processing Time: 21ms