Kaikoura quake business claims reach $900m

Private insurers have received business claims valued at more than $900 million from last November's 7.8 magnitude Kaikoura earthquake, the Insurance Council of New Zealand announced today.

Insurance Council Chief Executive Tim Grafton said it is "early days and the figures may change" but indications are that there are more than 2500 commercial material damage and business interruption claims worth more than $900 million.

The figures do not include claims made where assets have been insured directly with offshore insurers.

The Wellington region has taken the brunt of business losses with two thirds (65 per cent) of the total losses, followed by Upper South Island at 25 per cent, Canterbury at 8 per cent and the remaining 2 per cent from other North Island claims.

It is too early to indicate the value of residential claims, the Insurance Council said.

Homeowners have until February 14 to notify their insurers of any claims.

- NZ Herald