8:23am Wed 1 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending January 29, 2017 (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher ):

iBooks US Bestseller List - Paid Books

1. 1984 by George Orwell - 9780547249643 - (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

2. The Room Mate by Kendall Ryan - No ISBN Available - (Kendall Ryan)

3. Just Friends by Billy Taylor - 9781530511518 - (Billy Taylor)

4. Never Never by Candice Fox & James Patterson - 9780316434720 - (Little, Brown and Company)

5. The Whistler by John Grisham - 9780385541206 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

6. The Greatest Generation by Tom Brokaw - 9780375504624 - (Random House Publishing Group)

7. The Girl Before by J.P. Delaney - 9780425285053 - (Random House Publishing Group)

8. Picture Perfect by Jodi Picoult - 9781101147139 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. Fifty Shades Darker by E L James - 9781612130590 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

10. Hillbilly Elegy by J. D. Vance - 9780062300560 - (Harper)

(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.

____

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 01 Feb 2017 09:01:54 Processing Time: 23ms