The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

App Store Official Charts for the week ending January 29, 2017:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft: Pocket Edition, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Bloons TD 5, Ninja Kiwi

4. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

5. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

6. Five Nights at Freddy's: Sister Location, Scott Cawthon

7. Scanner for Me - PDF Scanner for Documents, Apalon Apps

8. Pixelmator, Pixelmator Team

9. Tabs & Chords by Ultimate Guitar - learn and play, Ultimate Guitar

10. MONOPOLY Game, Electronic Arts

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Bitmoji - Your Personal Emoji, Bitstrips

2. Pokmon Duel, The Pokemon Company

3. Paper.io, Voodoo

4. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

5. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

6. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

7. YouTube - Watch and Share Videos, Music & Clips, Google, Inc.

8. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

9. 8 Ball Pool, Miniclip.com

10. Google Maps - Navigation & Transit, Google, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft: Pocket Edition, Mojang

2. Scribblenauts UnlimitedWarner Bros.

3. Five Nights at Freddy's: Sister Location, Scott Cawthon

4. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

5. Bloons TD 5 HD, Ninja Kiwi

6. Goat Simulator, Coffee Stain Studios AB

7. Scribblenauts Remix, Warner Bros.

8. Five Nights at Freddy's, Scott Cawthon

9. My Town : Car (wash, fix & drive cars), My Town Games LTD

10.Splitter Critters, RAC7 Games

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Pokmon Duel, The Pokemon Company

2. Paper.io, Voodoo

3. YouTube - Watch and Share Videos, Music & Clips, Google, Inc.

4. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

5. WWE: Champions - Free Puzzle RPG, Scopely

6. My Talking Hank, Outfit7 Limited

7. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

8. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

9. Google Chrome - The Fast and Secure Web Browser, Google, Inc.

10. ROBLOX, Roblox Corporation

(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.