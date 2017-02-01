2:53am Wed 1 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

US wages, benefits rise 0.6 percent in 4th quarter

WASHINGTON (AP) " Wages and benefits paid to U.S. civilian workers grew at a steady pace in the fourth quarter.

The Labor Department says total compensation rose 0.5 percent from October through December, a tad slower than 0.6 percent growth in the July-September period. Wages and salaries increased 0.5 percent, benefits 0.4 percent.

In the 12 months that ended Dec. 31, compensation increased 2.2 percent, up from an annual gain of 2 percent a year earlier.

Wages and salaries, which account for 70 percent of compensation, were up 2.3 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, and benefits rose 2.1 percent.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 01 Feb 2017 02:53:23 Processing Time: 413ms