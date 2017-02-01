2:32am Wed 1 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

UPS reports 4Q loss

ATLANTA (AP) " United Parcel Service Inc. is reporting a fourth-quarter loss of $239 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Atlanta company said Tuesday that it had a loss of 27 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.63 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.68 per share.

The package and delivery service posted revenue of $16.93 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.96 billion.

UPS expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.80 to $6.10 per share.

UPS shares have climbed 2 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen almost 2 percent. The stock has increased 29 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UPS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UPS

_____

Keywords: United Parcel Service, Earnings Report, Priority Earnings

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 01 Feb 2017 03:12:24 Processing Time: 68ms