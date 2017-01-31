BRUSSELS (AP) " Eurozone inflation spikes to 1.8 percent in year to January, highest for nearly 4 years .
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
BRUSSELS (AP) " Eurozone inflation spikes to 1.8 percent in year to January, highest for nearly 4 years .
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 31 Jan 2017 23:54:59 Processing Time: 128ms