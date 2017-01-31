11:10pm Tue 31 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Eurozone inflation spikes to 1.8 percent in year to January, highest for nearly 4 years

BRUSSELS (AP) " Eurozone inflation spikes to 1.8 percent in year to January, highest for nearly 4 years .

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 31 Jan 2017 23:54:59 Processing Time: 128ms