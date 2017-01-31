8:57pm Tue 31 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Nintendo's third quarter profit jumps on Pokemon game sales

TOKYO (AP) " Japanese video game maker Nintendo Co. is reporting third quarter profit more than doubled from a year earlier on healthy sales of Pokemon game software.

Nintendo, which makes Super Mario games and will start selling the Switch console March 3, reported Tuesday a better-than-expected October-December profit of 64.7 billion yen ($569 million), up from 29.1 billion yen in the same period of 2015.

Kyoto-based Nintendo raised its full year profit forecast to 90 billion yen ($792 million) from an earlier 50 billion yen ($440 million).

That would mark a more than five-fold increase from what it earned the previous fiscal year.

It kept its sales forecast unchanged at 470 billion yen ($4.1 billion). Nintendo's quarterly sales slipped 21 percent to 174.3 billion yen ($1.5 billion).

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 31 Jan 2017 21:00:58 Processing Time: 47ms