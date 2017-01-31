Leaders Real Estate and Ray White team up

Lower North Island company Leaders Real Estate Group is rebranding as Ray White this month.

While Leaders offices in Wairarapa and Hawkes Bay have already changed over to the larger company, the rest of the its outlets will start displaying Ray White's colours in the coming weeks.

Leaders extends across Wellington, Kapiti Mana, Horowhenua, Hutt Valley, Wairarapa, and the Hawkes Bay. It has 15 offices and seven branches with 280 salespeople.

Leaders founder Rob Garlick said combining his company's high standards of customer service with Ray White's technology and resources would increase Leaders' market share and enhance its engagement with the community.

"We're particularly excited about Ray White's world-class customer experience process and we're looking forward to getting this on board. It will not only assist in continuing to increase business, but it will give a moral and cultural lift throughout all our businesses," he said.

"We believe we have the best agents in the region and under Ray White, we hope to see even more talented people join us."

Leaders has been one of the Wellington region's most prominent real estate brands for the past 30 years.

