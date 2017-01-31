'Fanciful' bitcoin blackmailer jailed

By - Hawkes Bay Today

Napier sickness beneficiary Gregory David O'Neill has been sent to jail for attempting to extort millions of dollars of internet currency bitcoins out of major New Zealand companies.

Appearing in Napier District Court today, O'Neill, now 56, was sentenced to five years and seven months, having previously pleaded guilty to eight charges of blackmail stemming from what lawyer Eric Forster said was a "fanciful" spate of crime in which O'Neill had little or no intention or means of carrying out his threats if the companies didn't pay up.

In a rare move, Judge Geoff Rea read to the court one of the letters sent by O'Neill on August 14 last year, but has suppressed any details leading to the identification of the companies, including the nature of their businesses.

The ordered letter of 22 paragraphs and about 400 words used the reference "we" and claimed to be from an unnamed group, recipients being told if there was a need for further communication "we" would include the words "people not profit".

It opened: "The contents of this letter are to be taken seriously, we are absolutely determined in our demands and all threats will be carried out if our demands are not met."

"We have no hesitation at all following through with our threat and will not hesitate to do so in your country," it continued, before detailing demands for 100 bitcoin deposits and full payment of 500 bitcoins by the end of the month, to prevent a campaign of sabotage over anything up to the next three years and three months.

Judge Rea said receipt of the letters could only be described as "chilling", as the companies decided what to do in the face of threats against their own operations and risks for New Zealand industry in general.