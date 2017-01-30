12:09pm Tue 31 January
American Airlines and Halliburton slump; Newmont climbs

NEW YORK (AP) " Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Monday:

American Airlines Inc., down $2.05 to $44.90

President Donald Trump's travel ban, which affects seven majority-Muslim countries, led to disruption and protests at airports.

Fitbit Inc., down $1.15 to $6.06

The fitness tracker company reported weak sales and said it will cut 110 jobs.

Rite Aid Corp., down $1.21 to $5.72

Walgreens cut the price it will pay to buy Rite Aid because it needs to sell more of Rite Aid's stores.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., down $2.47 to $53.66

Technology companies fell on concerns visa programs they use to attract employees will be affected.

Tempur Sealy International Inc., down $17.70 to $45.49

The mattress company said retailer Mattress Firm is moving to terminate its contracts with Tempur Sealy.

Newmont Mining Corp., up 59 cents to $34.97

The price of gold increased and gave mining companies a lift.

Halliburton Co., down $1.73 to $56.48

Energy companies took steep losses Monday.

Ixia, up $1.25 to $19.45

Electronic measurement technology company Keysight said it will buy the network hardware company for $19.65 per share, or $1.6 billion.

