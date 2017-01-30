Horses fetch $30m at Karaka

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

A record $30 million was spent on horses at yesterday's Karaka bloodstock auctions, organisers say.

The National Yearling Sales are the premier showcase of New Zealand's racing talent, and this year they are attracting international attention.

NZ Bloodstock managing director Andrew Seabrook said 169 horses were sold yesterday fetching a total of $30.2m - a record for the first day. The auction is continuing today.

"Usually the second day is better than the first because people have either missed out or just stood back and had a look at things and now today they'll just be wanting to buy so they don't go home empty handed."

The buyers included three Dubai sheikhs - Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. All three bought horses, the most expensive being a Pencarrow Stud filly for $750,000.

The most expensive horse sold yesterday was a bay colt from Beltana Stud for $825,000.

The biggest buy of the day was by David Ellis, of Te Akau Racing, who purchased 15 horses for $2.4m.

Today will see another 225 horses go under the hammer, with more to follow between now and Sunday.

ASB chief economist Nick Tuffley said strong sales at Karaka were in line with economic growth in New Zealand.

"There's pretty decent consumer spending going along with that so we've got an environment where employment's been pretty solid for a while, businesses are doing reasonably well and interest rates are supporting growth.

"Factors like that will be contributing to people's decisions over things like purchasing horses and cars, which is another area where we have been seeing a fair amount of strength over the last year or two."

By the numbers:

• $3.6m: The most expensive horse ever sold at Karaka, Don Eduardo, in 2000

• $86m: Amount spent at the auctions last year, a record for the event

• $88,000: Average price of a horse at last year's event

• 1347: Number of yearlings going under the hammer this year

- NZ Herald