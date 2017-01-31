7:15am Tue 31 January
Legislators trash NYC mayor's plastic bag fee plan

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) " New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has faced some tough questions from state lawmakers about the city's impending plastic bag fee.

The Democrat traveled to Albany on Monday for a state budget hearing at the Capitol. Legislators peppered him with questions about the fee that's set to kick in next month.

The plan would impose a fee of 5 cents or more on single-use plastic shopping bags. It's designed to encourage the use of reusable bags and decrease litter.

But some lawmakers considered it punitive for poor and middle-class residents already struggling with the Big Apple's high cost of living.

One lawmaker from de Blasio's own party held up a dozen eggs and a loaf of bread and angrily told the mayor that everyday New Yorkers are "overtaxed, overfined, overticketed."

