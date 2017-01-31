7:16am Tue 31 January
Late president's daughters celebrate final stealth destroyer

BATH, Maine (AP) " The daughters of the late President Lyndon B. Johnson have joined in celebrating a milestone for a Navy destroyer bearing his name.

Lynda Johnson Robb and Luci Baines Johnson were assisted in using a welder on a plate of steel at the keel-laying ceremony Monday at Maine's Bath Iron Works.

The ceremony harkens to the days of sailing vessels when construction began with a wooden keel upon which the ship is built. In this case, it marked the joining of two massive hull units, the first of several that will comprise the 610-foot destroyer.

The future USS Lyndon B. Johnson is the last of three stealthy destroyers in the Zumwalt class, all built in Bath. They feature a stealthy shape and electric propulsion. Automation has halved the crew size.

