The Latest: Trump blames Delta, protests for airport woes

WASHINGTON (AP) " The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):

7:35 a.m.

President Donald Trump says that "big problems" were created at airports by a Delta Airlines computer outage, "protesters and the tears of Senator Schumer."

The president tweeted early Monday that only 109 out of 325,000 people "were detained and held for questioning" following his executive order to bar individuals from seven Muslim-majority countries.

A Delta systems outage Sunday night led to departure delays and cancellations of at least 150 Delta flights.

Protesters packed many of the country's major airports over the weekend protesting the executive order.

Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer tweeted Friday that "Tears are running down the cheeks of the Statue of Liberty" over the ban.

Trump also tweeted on Monday, "there is nothing nice about searching for terrorists before they can enter our country."