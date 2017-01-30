6:23pm Mon 30 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Death row inmates' lawyers want to witness other executions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) " Attorneys for five condemned Ohio killers are asking a judge to let them witness upcoming executions.

The attorneys say that observing executions that come before their own clients are put to death will allow them to ensure that the procedures are being carried out constitutionally.

The attorneys said in a court filing Friday that their observations could have an impact on a continuing lawsuit over Ohio's new three-drug lethal injection process.

The state opposes the request, saying additional witnesses aren't included in Ohio's current execution protocols.

The Ohio attorney general's office has appealed Magistrate Judge Michael Merz's ruling last week declaring the state's new process unconstitutional and delayed three upcoming executions.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 30 Jan 2017 19:00:16 Processing Time: 121ms