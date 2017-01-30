6:40am Mon 30 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

'A Dog's Purpose' opens to $18.4 million amid controversy

LOS ANGELES (AP) " "A Dog's Purpose" has underperformed slightly at the box office as it opened in theaters amid controversy over animal treatment on set and calls for a boycott.

Based on early projections, the family film was expected to open in the mid $20-million range, but studio estimates Sunday indicated it took in $18.4 million for a second-place start.

Yet it's hardly a bomb for a movie that cost only $22 million to produce.

First place went again to M. Night Shyamalan's multiple personality thriller "Split." It grossed $26.3 million, representing a 34 percent drop from its first weekend.

Rounding out the top five were "Hidden Figures" with $14 million, new opener "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter" with $13.9 million, and "La La Land," which has now earned over $100 million.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 30 Jan 2017 06:40:50 Processing Time: 215ms