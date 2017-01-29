Guyana approves Chinese miner to begin manganese production

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) " Guyana's government has approved a request from a Chinese miner to buy out Canada's Reunion Gold Corporation's manganese assets and mine in the country's northwest.

Chinese miner Bosai Minerals Group already mines for bauxite in southeastern Linden Town. Natural Resources Minister Raphael Trotman said Saturday it will begin construction of the new mine by midyear, with employment for up to 1,500 people initially.

Reunion agreed to sell its Matthews Ridge assets late last year, blaming low international prices.

The project involves new jungle roads, mills, water and mining waste disposal facilities.

Manganese is used in steel production. It was last mined in Guyana in 1968.

The Matthews Ridge project has been stalled by low and volatile prices for the metal.