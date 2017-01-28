Dreamworld boss says he has 'no concerns' about ride glitch

Dreamworld boss Craig Davidson has assured the theme park's patron's a glitch that left thrillseekers stranded on one of its most popular rides on Friday is nothing to worry about.

An automatic sensor is believed to have trigged the brief shutdown that left riders dangling at the top of the 119-metre Giant Drop for about five minutes on Friday, just hours after the ride's reopening.

But no fault was discovered and Mr Davidson said the incident showed the ride was operating as it should.

"There will always be glitches, we see that on any amusement park in the world and we're no different," he told AAP on Saturday.

"That ride is doing exactly what it was supposed to do and we have no concerns about that whatsoever."

Friday's incident drew unwanted headlines for the park, which is grappling with a sharp drop in visitor numbers following last year's Thunder River Rapids tragedy that killed four people.

The park was closed for weeks following the tragedy and the parks main rides, with the exception of the decommissioned Thunder River Rapids, have been reopening gradually after passing multi-level safety reviews. Only one ride, the Wipeout, is yet to re-open.

The tragedy has had a flow-on effect on the Gold Coast's other theme parks: Village Roadshow - which operates Movie World, Wet'n'Wild and Sea World - has reported a 12 per cent drop in attendance compared to a year ago.

- news.com.au