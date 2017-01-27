10:48am Sat 28 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Starbucks and Chevron weaken while Microsoft and Wynn rise

NEW YORK (AP) " Starbucks Corp., down $2.34 to $56.12

The coffee chain reported weak sales growth as its popular mobile payment app caused bottlenecks in some stores.

Juniper Networks Inc., down $1.05 to $26.67

The computer networking equipment maker had a strong quarter but projected a smaller-than-expected profit for the first quarter.

Microsoft Corp., up $1.51 to $65.78

The technology giant posted strong earnings as its focus on online services and business software continued to please investors.

Wynn Resorts Ltd., up $7.58 to $103.08

The casino company's revenue was better than analysts expected.

Colgate-Palmolive Co., down $3.56 to $64.68

The consumer goods company disclosed weak sales and its forecast for 2017 disappointed Wall Street.

Chevron Corp., down $2.76 to $113.79

The oil company's fourth-quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street expectations.

Helmerich & Payne Inc., down $2.43 to $72.68

Energy companies slumped Friday as oil and gas prices turned lower.

C.R. Bard Inc., up $11.88 to $238.44

The medical device maker announced a larger profit and greater sales than analysts expected.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 28 Jan 2017 10:56:27 Processing Time: 21ms